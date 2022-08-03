Polk County sheriff arrests escaped inmate in Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested an inmate who escaped custody for a short time on Wednesday morning.

Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison found Charlotte Ward, 32, around 10:45 a.m. near South Pike Avenue and West Walnut Street in Bolivar. She escaped custody around 10 a.m.

Sheriff Morrison says corrections officers walked Ward and other inmates, chained together, to the Polk County Courthouse for court appearances. He says she slipped her hand from a handcuff and started running southwest, away from the Bolivar square.

Law enforcement found Ward’s orange jumpsuit hidden in some weeds. Moments later, Sheriff Morrison said Ward had just broken into an apartment near South Pike Avenue and West Walnut Street to steal new clothes when he captured her.

Ward’s original charges include operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, failure to affix motor vehicle plates, peace disturbance, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and stealing $750 or more. A judge had set her bond at $10,700.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Bolivar Police Department officers, and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers searched the area.

