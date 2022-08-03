Polk County sheriff arrests escaped inmate in Bolivar, Mo.

Charlotte Ward/Polk County Sheriff's Office
Charlotte Ward/Polk County Sheriff's Office(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested an inmate who escaped custody for a short time on Wednesday morning.

Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison found Charlotte Ward, 32, around 10:45 a.m. near South Pike Avenue and West Walnut Street in Bolivar. She escaped custody around 10 a.m.

Sheriff Morrison says corrections officers walked Ward and other inmates, chained together, to the Polk County Courthouse for court appearances. He says she slipped her hand from a handcuff and started running southwest, away from the Bolivar square.

Law enforcement found Ward’s orange jumpsuit hidden in some weeds. Moments later, Sheriff Morrison said Ward had just broken into an apartment near South Pike Avenue and West Walnut Street to steal new clothes when he captured her.

Ward’s original charges include operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, failure to affix motor vehicle plates, peace disturbance, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and stealing $750 or more. A judge had set her bond at $10,700.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Bolivar Police Department officers, and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers searched the area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mom told by Ozark Community Center to leave pool area to breastfeed infant speaks out
Mom asked by Ozark Community Center lifeguards to leave the pool area to breastfeed
Police investigate deadly shooting in Springfield.
Teenager dies from injuries in weekend shooting in Springfield
Brandon McCullough/Greene County Jail
Former Cassville High School teacher sentenced to 30 years for sextortion scheme
Missouri Primary Election 101: See sample ballots, highlighted races for Tuesday’s election
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee is waist-deep in melons.
Garden Spot: Garden Spot: August is melon season
Garden Spot: August is melon season
This week Ballparks of America in Branson Welcomes National and International Teams for the Cal...
Ballparks of America hosts 28 teams for Cal Ripken World Series Tournament in Branson, Mo.