Searchers locate the body of swimmer on Current River in Shannon County, Mo.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:47 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Water Patrol is investigating a drowning on the Current River in Shannon County.

Searchers recovered the body of Dee Hodges, 48, of Wichita, Kan., around noon on Tuesday.

Investigators say he disappeared while floating on the Current River overnight. Searchers found his body downriver.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mom told by Ozark Community Center to leave pool area to breastfeed infant speaks out
Mom asked by Ozark Community Center lifeguards to leave the pool area to breastfeed
Missouri Primary Election 101: See sample ballots, highlighted races for Tuesday’s election
Change this caption before publishing
SAMPLE BALLOT: See what’s on the ballot for Missouri’s August primary
The crash happened around 5 p.m. at Farmers Park in south Springfield.
Driver crashes Tesla into business at Farmers Park in Springfield, Mo.
Pedestrian struck, killed in crash in Springfield; driver abandons vehicle

Latest News

Curtis Trent/Missouri House of Representatives
Springfield State Rep. Curtis Trent wins primary race for State Senate District 20
Mark Alford wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District.
Missouri Primary Election 101: See sample ballots, highlighted races for Tuesday’s election
Eric Burlison/Missouri State Senate
State Senator Eric Burlison wins GOP nomination for 7th Congressional District