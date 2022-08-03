Springfield State Rep. Curtis Trent wins primary race for State Senate District 20

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield State Representative Curtis Trent survived a challenge from a Springfield businessman in the Missouri Senate District 20 Republican nomination race.

Trent defeated Springfield businessman Brian Gelner. Trent will not face a challenger in the November general election. He replaces State Senator Eric Burlison, who advanced to the general election in the Missouri 7th Congressional District.

Trent has spent the last six years in the statehouse representing District 133.

A fifth-generation Missourian, Trent started government as a policy advisor for Congressman Billy Long in Washington D.C. He returned home to the private sector to practice law before his election to the statehouse in 2016. State Rep. Trent says he has established himself as a conservative leader, fighting to protect personal liberty, promoting a stronger economy, and ensuring personal safety.

Trent sponsored legislation strengthening the state’s Amber Alert system called ‘Hailey’s Law.’ The law was named after Hailey Owens. He also sponsored legislation to stop frivolous lawsuits he says impact jobs.

