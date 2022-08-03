With Greitens out, independent is new challenge for Schmitt

Eric Schmitt delivers a victory speech after the Republican nominee race for U.S. Senate from...
Eric Schmitt delivers a victory speech after the Republican nominee race for U.S. Senate from Missouri is called in his favor.(KCTV5)
By JIM SALTER
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Associated Press (AP) — Republican leaders got their wish with the defeat of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in the U.S. Senate primary. Now, they face another complication — a well-funding, right-leaning political newcomer who could splinter some of the Republican and independent vote in November.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt pulled off a dominant win in the Republican primary. Greitens, forced by sex and campaign financial scandals to resign in 2018, didn’t even finish second.

Schmitt will face Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine in November. The X factor is John Wood, a Republican running as an independent with substantial financial backing from former GOP Sen. John Danforth’s super PAC.

Most Read

Mom told by Ozark Community Center to leave pool area to breastfeed infant speaks out
Mom asked by Ozark Community Center lifeguards to leave the pool area to breastfeed
Police investigate deadly shooting in Springfield.
Teenager dies from injuries in weekend shooting in Springfield
Brandon McCullough/Greene County Jail
Former Cassville High School teacher sentenced to 30 years for sextortion scheme
Missouri Primary Election 101: See sample ballots, highlighted races for Tuesday’s election
Most of the severe hazards will remain east
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms possible tonight

Latest News

FILE - John Wood, committee investigative staff counsel, for the House select committee...
Ex-Jan. 6 panel lawyer on track for Missouri US Senate run
FILE - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson...
Greitens fans shrug off scandals threatening GOP Senate seat
contraceptive options
Missouri Dems seek contraception, ectopic pregnancy session
St. Luke's is no longer giving emergency contraception in order to protect doctors from...
Some Missouri hospitals briefly halt emergency contraception