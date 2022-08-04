Crews restoring power after strong storms across the Ozarks

By Marina Silva
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Crews worked through the morning to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks following strong storms.

The most significant damage happened Wednesday night in the Lebanon area. The storm damaged structures, power lines, and tree limbs. Much of the damage stretches along a path of State Highway 64. The National Weather Service is surveying the damage. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the storm.

Storms Wednesday and Thursday night knocked power out to thousands, including in Greene County. Crews only reported a few outages during the noon hour.

