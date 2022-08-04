Deputies arrest 1 in shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach, Mo.
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested one suspect in a shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach.
Deputies responded to the scene early Wednesday morning. The victim suffered injuries considered non-life threatening. Investigators have not released the names of the suspect or victim or a motive in the shooting.
Detectives say deputies recovered the weapon used.
