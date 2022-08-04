Deputies arrest 1 in shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

Camden County Sheriff's Office
Camden County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested one suspect in a shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach.

Deputies responded to the scene early Wednesday morning. The victim suffered injuries considered non-life threatening. Investigators have not released the names of the suspect or victim or a motive in the shooting.

Detectives say deputies recovered the weapon used.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms along with areas of locally heavy rain are possible tonight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms this morning!
Charlotte Ward/Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County sheriff arrests escaped inmate in Bolivar, Mo.
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Larry Hinds
PICTURES: Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around the Lebanon, Mo. area
An image of Jerod Thomas Bargar from court documents. The document says, "In another post-dated...
Missouri man arrested, accused of carrying gun to US Capitol during Jan. 6

Latest News

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras (40) is out as he is unable to get back to first on an...
London Calling: Cubs-Cardinals set for London in June 2023
ON YOUR SIDE: What you need to know about the tax-free weekend in Missouri, Arkansas
Sharla Howard/Lebanon, Mo.
Storms knock out power across the Ozarks Thursday morning
Around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning a man went into the Y Road General Store and started...
Camden County deputies arrest man accused of assaulting people at Linn Creek, Mo. general store