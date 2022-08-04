Firefighters battle propane facility leak near Shell Kbob, Mo.
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a leak at a propane facility near Shell Knob, Mo.
The leak happened Wednesday evening at the Titan Propane/Amerigas facility. Central Crossing Fire Protection District firefighters hauled water from the lake to the scene.
Crews closed the nearby Dollar General for safety precautions. Investigators say to expect delays for traveling in the area.
Watch for more details.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.