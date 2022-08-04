Firefighters battle propane facility leak near Shell Kbob, Mo.

SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a leak at a propane facility near Shell Knob, Mo.

The leak happened Wednesday evening at the Titan Propane/Amerigas facility. Central Crossing Fire Protection District firefighters hauled water from the lake to the scene.

Crews closed the nearby Dollar General for safety precautions. Investigators say to expect delays for traveling in the area.

Watch for more details.

