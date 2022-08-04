Leigh’s Lost and Found: the search for a missing German Shepherd mix in rural Ozark

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, one dog owner is looking for some kind of closure.

Axle is a German Shepherd/Husky mix. He’s been missing from Ozark for almost four months now with not one credible sighting and his owner just wants some answers.

Axle’s owner Isaiah Warriner tells us, “he used to play with the chicken. They’d run around and the chicken would nip at him.”

Axle didn’t have the best of luck with that chicken but he did find a sweet connection to an injured deer Isaiah rescued from the side of a road.

“Axle actually stayed next to the deer the entire night, watching over him.”

The deer eventually took off and so did Axle, likely to follow his new friend. Neither came back.

Isaiah says, “either someone picked him up or there’s a bear that’s running around out there and he probably tried to save that deer.”

Isaiah raised the Husky/German Shepherd mix from a puppy, but only got a year and a half with him before he disappeared.

“We made fliers and posted him on the lost and found page.”

Despite many reposts over the months, Isaiah still doesn’t know what happened.

“The fact that there was no closure is the hardest part because you’re sitting there, hoping he may turn up, but you get a gut feeling maybe he won’t.”

Isaiah is really hoping the former is what happens and he’s offering a reward, for the return of his best friend if someone has him.

“No questions asked if he comes home safe. $150.”

If you know anything or see Axle, you can contact Isaiah at the facebook link below or through the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

