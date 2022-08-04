London Calling: Cubs-Cardinals set for London in June 2023

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras (40) is out as he is unable to get back to first on an...
Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras (40) is out as he is unable to get back to first on an unassisted double play by St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in St. Louis. The Cubs' Ian Happ ground into the double play. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Major League Baseball plans to return to London next year for the first time since 2019.

The league announced Thursday that the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play a two-game series on June 24-25, 2023, at London Stadium. The NL Central rivals were supposed to play in London in 2020, but the games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Cardinals are excited and honored to be a part of the London Series next year,” Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a release. “The Cardinals-Cubs rivalry is one of the best in sports, and it will be exciting to bring it to Europe for a new audience to experience.”

MLB last played in London in 2019, when the New York Yankees swept a two-game set against the Boston Red Sox in June at London Stadium. Those were also MLB’s first regular-season games played in Europe.

Chicago and St. Louis have played international games before. The Cubs opened the 2000 season in Tokyo against the New York Mets, and played a three-game series against the Montreal Expos in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 2003. The Cardinals played a two-game set against Cincinnati in Mexico in 2019.

“The MLB London Series between the Cubs and Cardinals has been in the works for years now and we’re thrilled to finally be able to bring one of baseball’s biggest rivalries to fans abroad in 2023,” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a release.

The 2023 London Series is part of an international slate that was approved in the March labor agreement between MLB and the players’ association. It also calls for London games in 2024 and 2026, the first France games in 2025, annual Mexico City games from 2023-26, an Asian opener in 2024 and a Tokyo opener in 2025.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms along with areas of locally heavy rain are possible tonight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms this morning!
Charlotte Ward/Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County sheriff arrests escaped inmate in Bolivar, Mo.
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Larry Hinds
PICTURES: Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around the Lebanon, Mo. area
An image of Jerod Thomas Bargar from court documents. The document says, "In another post-dated...
Missouri man arrested, accused of carrying gun to US Capitol during Jan. 6

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run...
Whit Merrifield posts goodbye message: ‘I became a man in Kansas City’
O-Zone: Missouri State football begins season with first fall practice
O-Zone: Missouri State football begins season with first fall practice
Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn scores behind Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez during...
Lance Lynn, Jose Abreu lift White Sox over Royals
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce signs autographs at NFL football training camp...
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce aims to finish career in Kansas City