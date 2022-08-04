Minnesota’s Mall of America locked down for ‘active incident,’ police say

Bloomington police confirmed they were working “an active incident” at the Mall of America,...
Bloomington police confirmed they were working “an active incident” at the Mall of America, with numerous officers on the scene.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota are responding to a possible shooting at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis.

Bloomington police confirmed on Twitter that they were working “an active incident” with numerous officers on the scene. They gave no other details.

Mall of America spokesman Dan Jasper confirmed that the mall was locked down Thursday afternoon but had no other details.

The mall later tweeted that the “incident” was “isolated” to one store without providing additional information.

Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex’s Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs soar back to the mid 90s Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The heat Quickly Returns
Charlotte Ward/Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County sheriff arrests escaped inmate in Bolivar, Mo.
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
An image of Jerod Thomas Bargar from court documents. The document says, "In another post-dated...
Missouri man arrested, accused of carrying gun to US Capitol during Jan. 6
Larry Hinds
PICTURES: Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around the Lebanon, Mo. area

Latest News

Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
Breonna Taylor was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while...
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
TRAFFIC ALERT: Prepare for delays on I-44 east of Springfield throughout August
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
EXPLAINER: What will it take to get Brittney Griner home?