PICTURES: Storms damage trees, power lines around Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A strong line of storms damaged power lines and trees in the Lebanon area Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area around 7 p.m.

The storm knocked out power to areas of Lebanon and Waynesville. The high winds damaged trees around the area. One of the worst hit areas is around State Highway 64 near Lebanon.

