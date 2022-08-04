Police arrest 1 man on gun charges connected to a homicide investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a convicted felon on gun charges tied to a homicide investigation in Springfield.

Deangelo M. Heard, 40, faces only the unlawful possession of a firearm charge. Police say the arrest is tied to the scene of a deadly shooting on July 30. Police identified the victim as Jaiden Falls, 19.

The Springfield Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of South Scenic. When they arrived, they heard gunshots and saw cars speeding off. Officers on the scene found shell casings. They later found Falls, and another victim was shot. A third person refused treatment from paramedics.

Investigators say Heard did not fire a shot. They say surveillance video captured him pointing the gun in a threatening matter. Police found a magazine belonging to Heard’s gun. They believe his gun jammed, and the magazine fell to the ground without firing a shot.

In an interview with Heard, police say he admitted to being a felon, once serving time in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

