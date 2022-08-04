Police arrest 3 wanted for assault investigation in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested three people for an assault investigation following a pursuit in Springfield. A fourth person escaped custody in the incident.

Police sealed off a neighborhood near Chestnut Expressway and West Avenue after stopping the driver. Officers arrested two of them inside the car. Police arrested the third suspect soon after.

Police would not release any details about the arrest or where and when the assault happened.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

