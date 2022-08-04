Police investigating a string of vandalism in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are searching for a man caught on surveillance video throwing large rocks into the windows of at least three businesses.

The incidents happened on North Kansas Expressway between West College and West Olive Street. The owners of Velocity Motors, one of the affected businesses, asked not to be on camera but said they worry about this man returning. The unidentified man also attacked Show Me Tint, shattering multiple storefront windows and at least one vehicle.

“It’s very uncomfortable to think that someone would just start breaking your things for no reason…this guy deserves to be locked up, obviously,” said Randy Sterner, owner of Show Me Tint. “Hopefully, they catch him.”

Sterner said he expects the damages to cost at least one to $2,000 in the lowest estimation. His frustration comes from how hard it is for small business owners to make a profit these days with inflation, supply, and labor issues.

“Don’t make it harder for people that are trying to make a living,” he said.

Regardless, he said if the man turns himself in, Sterner would give him a job.

“He seems down on his luck, and I hate that for him, but breaking people’s stuff is not a way out. Come by here and ask for work. I’ll put you to work on something.”

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information that could help police find the perpetrator, please contact the Springfield Police Department.

