Rain pounds St. Louis metro causing flooding, crashes

Water gushes near South County building
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The morning commute has been hampered by weather-related issues as another round of rain dumps into the St. Louis region.

Around 7:30 a.m., a crash halted all lanes of eastbound Interstate 44 just west of Highway 50, causing congestion in the area. As of 8 a.m., over 10,000 customers in Missouri and 780 customers in Illinois are without power.

The Creve Couer Police Department warned drivers to avoid Stacy Drive from North Warson Road due to water on the road. A News 4 viewer captured flooded roads on Rose Lane near Harrison Avenue.

Sections of Pardee Road near Whitecliff Park and at Watson Road are impassable in Crestwood.

In Sunset Hills, a large road closure sign blocks off Rahning Road from Gravois and Old Gravois. Crews will inspect the road before reopening it.

Road blocked in Sunset Hills due to flooding
Road blocked in Sunset Hills due to flooding(KMOV)

Just before 9:00 a.m., a parking lot at Twin Rivers Church on Tesson Ferry flooded, leaving several cars surrounded by water.

This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.

