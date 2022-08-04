Several hundred power customers across the Ozarks are without electricity Thursday morning

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -Strong storms are moving through the Ozarks Thursday morning. The storms have knocked out power in several counties.

Here are the latest outages from poweroutage.us as of 5:00 a.m.

Benton County: 954

Camden County: 941

Laclede County: 269

Phelps County: 369

Shannon County: 554

Viewers shared damage images from around the State Highway 64 area between Lebanon and Bennett Spring State Park. The high winds Wednesday night damaged many trees around the area, including at the GreatLife Golf and Fitness Club.

The National Weather Service reports a barn and the roof of a house suffered moderate damage west of Lebanon. A metal shop was destroyed and at least a dozen power poles were snapped or blown over.

