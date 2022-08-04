Springfield Public Schools superintendent shares ‘State of the Schools’ report

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public Schools superintendent shared her ‘State of the Schools’ report Thursday morning.

The Springfield Chamber of Commerce hosted the event at Ozarks Technical Community College.

Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan addressed some significant changes for the school year. The district will screen students three times a year to ensure they meet goals in the classroom. The district also hired social workers to assist students.

Dr. Lathan says they are revising the district’s strategic plan, which will take about six months to complete.

The district begins classes on August 22.

