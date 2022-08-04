Taste of the Ozarks: Frozen Yogurt Bark

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Turn your yogurt into a frozen treat.

Frozen Yogurt Bark

Ingredients:

3 cups honey Greek yogurt

½ cup sliced strawberries

½ cup fresh blueberries

¼ cup shelled pistachios

Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or a silicone liner. Spread yogurt across a cookie sheet, ensuring that yogurt stays ¼ inch thick. Spread sliced strawberries, blueberries, and pistachios across yogurt. Press the fruit and the nuts down into the yogurt. Freeze for two hours. Remove from the freezer and cut or break into smaller pieces.

Eat immediately or store in freezer-safe bags until ready to eat. The recipe serves four.

