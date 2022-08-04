Thunderation reopens at Silver Dollar City 2 weeks after deadly incident

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Thunderation’s amusement park ride reopened at Silver Dollar City two weeks after an incident claimed the life of a maintenance worker.

A state fire marshal’s report obtained by KY3 News found “no adverse conditions on the ride.” The fire marshall approved it for operation. 

The theme park has not said what led to the worker’s death. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the employee suffered blunt force trauma to his head during maintenance and testing of a roller coaster. 

OSHA says the investigation is ongoing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs soar back to the mid 90s Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The heat Quickly Returns
Charlotte Ward/Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County sheriff arrests escaped inmate in Bolivar, Mo.
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
An image of Jerod Thomas Bargar from court documents. The document says, "In another post-dated...
Missouri man arrested, accused of carrying gun to US Capitol during Jan. 6
Larry Hinds
PICTURES: Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around the Lebanon, Mo. area

Latest News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Prepare for delays on I-44 east of Springfield throughout August
St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar (21) is congratulated by teammate Yadier Molina (4) after...
Nootbaar’s game-ending single lifts Cardinals over Cubs
Highs soar back to the mid 90s Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The heat Quickly Returns
Shell Knob, Mo. business employees react to propane facility leak Wednesday
Shell Knob, Mo. business employees react to propane facility leak Wednesday