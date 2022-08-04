Thunderation reopens at Silver Dollar City 2 weeks after deadly incident

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Thunderation’s amusement park ride reopened at Silver Dollar City two weeks after an incident claimed the life of a maintenance worker.

A state fire marshal’s report obtained by KY3 News found “no adverse conditions on the ride.” The fire marshall approved it for operation.

The theme park has not said what led to the worker’s death. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the employee suffered blunt force trauma to his head during maintenance and testing of a roller coaster.

OSHA says the investigation is ongoing.

