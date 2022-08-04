ON YOUR SIDE: What you need to know about the tax-free weekend in Missouri, Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You can save money for back-to-school shopping during Arkansas and Missouri’s tax-free weekends.

The sales tax holiday for Missouri runs from Friday, August 5, to Sunday, August 7. It goes from Saturday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8 in Arkansas.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, certain back-to-school purchases are exempt from Missouri’s 4.225% sales tax for this period only.

The sales tax exemption is limited to the following items and restrictions:

Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less

School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase

Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less

Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500

Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500

Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150

CLICK HERE for more qualifying tax-free items.

Some cities will not participate in the 2021 sales tax holiday, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue. City sales tax in these locations will still be collected on the sale of qualifying holiday items.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, some Missouri cities will not participate in the sales tax holiday. City sales tax will still be collected on the sale of qualifying holiday items purchased in these cities around the Ozarks:

Alton

Ash Grove

Battlefield

Bolivar

Branson

Cabool

Carl Junction

Carthage

Cassville

Collins

Eldon

Eldorado Springs

Everton

Fair Grove

Halfway

Hartville

Hollister

Houston

Jane

Joplin

Koshkonong

Laurie

Liberal

Licking

Marshfield

Monett

Mount Vernon

Neosho

Noel

Ozark

Purdy

Reeds Spring

Rockaway Beach

Sedalia

Seligman

Springfield

Stockton

Thayer

Walnut Grove

Washburn

Waynesville

West Plains

Willard

Willow Springs

Arkansas Tax-Free Weekend:

In Arkansas, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 8, the state of Arkansas will hold its sales tax holiday, allowing shoppers the opportunity to purchase specific electronic devices, school supplies, school art supplies, school instructional materials, and clothing free of state and local sales or use tax. All retailers must participate and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax-exempt during the Sales Tax Holiday.

CLICK HERE for lists: https://www.dfa.arkansas.gov/excise-tax/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday/

