ON YOUR SIDE: What you need to know about the tax-free weekend in Missouri, Arkansas
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You can save money for back-to-school shopping during Arkansas and Missouri’s tax-free weekends.
The sales tax holiday for Missouri runs from Friday, August 5, to Sunday, August 7. It goes from Saturday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8 in Arkansas.
According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, certain back-to-school purchases are exempt from Missouri’s 4.225% sales tax for this period only.
The sales tax exemption is limited to the following items and restrictions:
- Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less
- School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase
- Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less
- Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500
- Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500
- Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150
CLICK HERE for more qualifying tax-free items.
According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, some Missouri cities will not participate in the sales tax holiday. City sales tax will still be collected on the sale of qualifying holiday items purchased in these cities around the Ozarks:
- Alton
- Ash Grove
- Battlefield
- Bolivar
- Branson
- Cabool
- Carl Junction
- Carthage
- Cassville
- Collins
- Eldon
- Eldorado Springs
- Everton
- Fair Grove
- Halfway
- Hartville
- Hollister
- Houston
- Jane
- Joplin
- Koshkonong
- Laurie
- Liberal
- Licking
- Marshfield
- Monett
- Mount Vernon
- Neosho
- Noel
- Ozark
- Purdy
- Reeds Spring
- Rockaway Beach
- Sedalia
- Seligman
- Springfield
- Stockton
- Thayer
- Walnut Grove
- Washburn
- Waynesville
- West Plains
- Willard
- Willow Springs
Arkansas Tax-Free Weekend:
In Arkansas, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 8, the state of Arkansas will hold its sales tax holiday, allowing shoppers the opportunity to purchase specific electronic devices, school supplies, school art supplies, school instructional materials, and clothing free of state and local sales or use tax. All retailers must participate and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax-exempt during the Sales Tax Holiday.
CLICK HERE for lists: https://www.dfa.arkansas.gov/excise-tax/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday/
