1 of 2 Springfield women charged in the disappearance of 3 children pleads guilty

Brittany Barnes and Ceairah Beverly arrested in Tucson. (Courtesy: U.S. Marshals)
Brittany Barnes and Ceairah Beverly arrested in Tucson. (Courtesy: U.S. Marshals)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman charged with the disappearance of her wife’s children pleaded guilty.

Brittany Barnes faced charges of interfering with custody or removal from the state. A judge sentenced her to five years probation and ordered payments to the crime victims Fund.

Investigators say Barnes and her wife, Ceairah Beverly, and children fled to Arizona in March. Federal authorities months raided a hotel at Tuscon casino, finding the family.

Beverly faces similar charges.

