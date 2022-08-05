4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House

The four people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.
The four people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four people have been critically injured after a lightning strike outside the White House, fire officials said Thursday.

The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said the four people were injured in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex.

They were all taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

A portion of the park remained closed Thursday evening with emergency crews at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs soar back to the mid 90s Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The heat Quickly Returns
Charlotte Ward/Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County sheriff arrests escaped inmate in Bolivar, Mo.
An image of Jerod Thomas Bargar from court documents. The document says, "In another post-dated...
Missouri man arrested, accused of carrying gun to US Capitol during Jan. 6
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Larry Hinds
PICTURES: Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around the Lebanon, Mo. area

Latest News

An Amber Alert issued Thursday for a 6-month-old boy and his 16-year-old mother has been...
6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled
FILE - Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey, in London, on July 14, 2022. A judge on...
Judge: Kevin Spacey must pay $30M to ‘House of Cards’ makers
A bridge at Mile Marker 84 will be closed starting Friday, Aug. 5 while I-44 will be closed and...
KY3 Traffic Alert: MoDOT beginning work on I-44 east of Springfield on Monday
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
US declares health emergency over monkeypox outbreak