Buck O’Neil Hall of Fame plaque to be displayed in Kansas City

By Greg Dailey
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The legacy of the man responsible for one of Kansas City’s iconic attractions will once again be on display.

The Kansas City Royals announced Friday that the Hall of Fame plaque of Buck O’Neil will make its way from Cooperstown, New York, to the City of Fountains next weekend.

The plaque will be on public display Friday, August 12, at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

It will be featured as part of the Royals’ Salute to the Negro Leagues weekend on Saturday, August 13, showcased in a pre-game ceremony at Kauffman Stadium before the team’s 6:10 p.m. start against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The plaque will then be on display in the Royals Hall of Fame for viewing.

John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil was inducted July 24 in Cooperstown, New York.

O’Neil was a Negro World Series champion in 1942, a three-time All-Star with the Kansas City Monarchs, and he even took over as a player-manager in 1948. His career in the 30s and 40s was sandwiched around WWII service time. The year after he returned from the war, O’Neil was the Negro American League batting champion in 1946 with a .353 average.

After the Negro Leagues began to dissolve due to the integration of Black players into the American and National leagues, O’Neil was hired by the Cubs as a scout. He would later scout for the Royals, returning to the city in which he earned his stripes as a player.

The native of Carrabelle, Florida helped establish the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in the 18th and Vine Jazz District, just two blocks from the Paseo YMCA where Andrew “Rube” Foster established the Negro National League in 1920.

