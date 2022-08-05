Camden County commissioners begin moving offices due to asbestos clearing

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Several Camden County offices are being relocated temporarily. The county to take care of removing the asbestos in some county buildings.

The concern came a few years ago. Some people in Camden County said they worried about asbestos in older county buildings.

”Some local people claimed that there was dangerous asbestos in this building. So we figured, like all older buildings, it probably does contain some asbestos,” said Don Williams, one of the Camden County Commissioners.

The Camden County Commission decided to look into it. And it turns out there was a reason for concern.

”DNR said that none of it was in a dangerous condition. It’s only dangerous if it becomes what they call “friable,” which basically means it can crumble and become airborne,” said Commissioner Williams.

The commission decided it’s time to take care of the asbestos now.. so it doesn’t cause problems in the future.

”Our maintenance and construction people know to leave it alone, not to drill into it or cut into it. What we’re concerned about is 10, 15, 20 years from now, future staff may not be aware of the asbestos, and we don’t want them to cut into it or drill into it and cause any harm to anyone accidentally,” said Williams.

That process is being done now, causing some county offices to be relocated temporarily.

”We’ve had to rent three different areas to move the offices and their various staff and all their equipment, phones, computers, filing cabinets, etc.,” said Williams.

The process is expected to take about eight weeks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.