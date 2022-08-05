Driver killed in a crash near Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man from Lebanon Thursday afternoon.

The patrol reports a pickup driven by Junior McGuire, 66, crossed the centerline of Highway MM and hit an SUV. The patrol says McGuire was thrown from the pickup.

The driver of the SUV wasn’t hurt.

