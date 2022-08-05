Gov. Mike Parson sends Missouri’s disaster declaration to White House

By Caroline Hecker
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Governor Mike Parson has submitted the state’s disaster declaration to the White House, nine days after historic 24-hour rainfall caused catastrophic flooding across the region.

Parson said Thursday he expects the White House to act quickly and said he was told during a recent FEMA briefing that claims will begin being processed within the next two weeks.

He said he’s hopeful FEMA, in combination with local agencies and jurisdictions, can continue to quickly offer resources and help to those affected by the flooding.

