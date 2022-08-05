Heavy rain leads to flash flooding at busy intersections in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of rain in Springfield Friday evening led to several water rescues.

The rain hit around 4:45 p.m. It lasted for about 45 minutes.

Emergency crews rescued one driver whose car stalled out underneath the bridge at Commercial and Grant.

Heavy rain led to travel troubles at National and Chesnut too. A car stalled in the high water. The water rescue backed up traffic. Police reopened the road around 6 p.m.

And water swept into the Professional Building at Cherry and Kimbrough. Crews worked through the evening to dry up the mess.

