Heavy rain leads to flash flooding at busy intersections in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of rain in Springfield Friday evening led to several water rescues.

The rain hit around 4:45 p.m. It lasted for about 45 minutes.

Emergency crews rescued one driver whose car stalled out underneath the bridge at Commercial and Grant.

Commercial and Grant/Springfield, Mo.
Commercial and Grant/Springfield, Mo.(ky3)

Heavy rain led to travel troubles at National and Chesnut too. A car stalled in the high water. The water rescue backed up traffic. Police reopened the road around 6 p.m.

Ozarks Traffic Cameras
Ozarks Traffic Cameras(ky3)

And water swept into the Professional Building at Cherry and Kimbrough. Crews worked through the evening to dry up the mess.

Professional Building at Cherry and Kimbrough
Professional Building at Cherry and Kimbrough(ky3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of Jerod Thomas Bargar from court documents. The document says, "In another post-dated...
Missouri man arrested, accused of carrying gun to US Capitol during Jan. 6
generic crash
3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.
Charlotte Ward/Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County sheriff arrests escaped inmate in Bolivar, Mo.
Sharla Howard/Lebanon, Mo.
Storms knock out power across the Ozarks Thursday morning
Smashed window from vandal
Police investigating a string of vandalism in Springfield

Latest News

How animals beat the heat at the Ozark Empire Fair
How animals beat the heat at the Ozark Empire Fair
Fundraising campaign begins to build domestic violence shelter in Webster County
It is located in Camdenton, Mo
Camden County commissioners begin moving offices due to asbestos clearing
Springfield couple attacked in broad daylight
The Heat Advisory has been extended into Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Advisory Saturday