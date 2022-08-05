Hollister, Mo. School District trains substitute Friday, hopeful to fill gaps

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - The Hollister School District held a substitute training event Friday as the district prepares for the return of students this fall.

The district is no exception to substitute shortages we’ve seen over the last several years. However, school leaders are hopeful that some of those spots will be filled as they head back to class.

”It seems really exciting. This is, I believe, the third training ESS has completed this summer with substitutes with Hollister,” said Hollister Communications Director Kim Connell. “I know the training has had good attendance.”

Educational Solution Services area manager Samantha Moore says the two-hour training help prepare subs for the school year. The training gives them classroom management tools and lesson planning skills. Missouri requires 60 college credits to obtain a sub certificate, or you can complete a 20-hour virtual education course online. Moore says now that Missouri has changed sub-requirements, it’s expanding opportunities for people interested in education.

”It opens the door for moms who have always wanted to be in the educational space, and their career path was put on hold for their family,” said Moore. “They’re now able to get in here.”

Lindsay Houser graduated from nursing school last year and has two kids in the school district.

”Now I’m going to get my RN, but it’s kind of hard to work and balance school and have the two kids,” said Houser. “So my friend said you should substitute at the school. There’s a huge need for substitute teaching.“

”With ESS, we staff five days a week,” Moore said. “You work all five days, or you can work your schedule around your availability.”

CLICK HERE for more information on substitute teaching opportunities and how to apply.

