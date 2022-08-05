How animals beat the heat at the Ozark Empire Fair

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The final days of the annual Ozark Empire Fair were met with heat advisories as feels-like temperatures surpassed 100°.

These dangerously hot conditions are far from ideal for livestock, but organizers provided farmers multiple ways to cool themselves and their animals.

“Some of these animals live a better life than most of us do, they are pampered with air conditioned rooms 365 days a year,” Brandi McAllister, the Livestock Coordinator of the fair, explained.

McAllister said it’s important to bring that level of comfort to the fairgrounds despite the hot temperatures.

Just like humans, animals can struggle with heat exhaustion and heat stroke in a matter of hours without proper care.

“We have state veterinarians come in multiple times a day, checking animals out, to make sure any stressful situation for the animals is taken care of,” said McAllister.

Several times a day, livestock owners herd their animals to the wash bay for a wash and thorough rinse.

”Rinsing, washing, keeping them cool, keeping fans on them, making sure we sometimes have portable AC units on them. We are making sure they have extra electrolytes to keep them cool throughout the fair,” McAllister stated.

She said just as us humans like to jump in the pool on a hot summer day, these animals enjoy the rinse off accompanied by massive fans pointing in every direction.

All livestock are set to depart from the fair Saturday afternoon. Some of which will be reunited with air conditioned barns and pens all to themselves.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of Jerod Thomas Bargar from court documents. The document says, "In another post-dated...
Missouri man arrested, accused of carrying gun to US Capitol during Jan. 6
generic crash
3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.
Charlotte Ward/Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County sheriff arrests escaped inmate in Bolivar, Mo.
Sharla Howard/Lebanon, Mo.
Storms knock out power across the Ozarks Thursday morning
Smashed window from vandal
Police investigating a string of vandalism in Springfield

Latest News

How animals beat the heat at the Ozark Empire Fair
How animals beat the heat at the Ozark Empire Fair
Newton County OEM says it averages 15-20 call a day and a majority of addresses take responders...
Residents concerned with 911 addresses in Newton County, Arkansas
Hollister Schools held a substitute training event Friday as the district prepares for the...
Hollister, Mo. School District trains substitute Friday, hopeful to fill gaps
It is located in Camdenton, Mo
Camden County commissioners begin moving offices due to asbestos clearing