How animals beat the heat at the Ozark Empire Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The final days of the annual Ozark Empire Fair were met with heat advisories as feels-like temperatures surpassed 100°.

These dangerously hot conditions are far from ideal for livestock, but organizers provided farmers multiple ways to cool themselves and their animals.

“Some of these animals live a better life than most of us do, they are pampered with air conditioned rooms 365 days a year,” Brandi McAllister, the Livestock Coordinator of the fair, explained.

McAllister said it’s important to bring that level of comfort to the fairgrounds despite the hot temperatures.

Just like humans, animals can struggle with heat exhaustion and heat stroke in a matter of hours without proper care.

“We have state veterinarians come in multiple times a day, checking animals out, to make sure any stressful situation for the animals is taken care of,” said McAllister.

Several times a day, livestock owners herd their animals to the wash bay for a wash and thorough rinse.

”Rinsing, washing, keeping them cool, keeping fans on them, making sure we sometimes have portable AC units on them. We are making sure they have extra electrolytes to keep them cool throughout the fair,” McAllister stated.

She said just as us humans like to jump in the pool on a hot summer day, these animals enjoy the rinse off accompanied by massive fans pointing in every direction.

All livestock are set to depart from the fair Saturday afternoon. Some of which will be reunited with air conditioned barns and pens all to themselves.

