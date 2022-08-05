INTERACTIVE MAP: See the most famous person from your hometown

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new interactive map shows the most famous person from your hometown.

Did you know Freddie Mercury was born in Zanzibar and Barack Obama in Honolulu? Who is the most famous person from your home town?



I made a map of the most notable people around the world. Built with @Mapbox.



Check it out here: https://t.co/NR0J7nqTn1



🧵 pic.twitter.com/GoI4VnGzvd — Topi Tjukanov (@tjukanov) July 28, 2022

Mapbox developer and geographer Topi Tjukanov developed an interactive map that includes the hometown of celebrities. The map allows you to break out the celebrities into other categories, including world leaders and sports stars.

