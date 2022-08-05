INTERACTIVE MAP: See the most famous person from your hometown

(WLUC)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new interactive map shows the most famous person from your hometown.

Mapbox developer and geographer Topi Tjukanov developed an interactive map that includes the hometown of celebrities. The map allows you to break out the celebrities into other categories, including world leaders and sports stars.

