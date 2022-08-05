Long-lost Elvis Presley jewelry collection heading to auction

A collection of long-lost Elvis Presley jewelry is heading to auction.
A collection of long-lost Elvis Presley jewelry is heading to auction.(Kruse GWS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans know Elvis loved his sparkling jumpsuits and diamond studded rings.

However, for years, much of the famous jewelry from the King of Rock’ n’ Roll was considered lost.

Now, after almost a ten-year search, some of the pieces are found.

A California auction house tracked down dozens of Presley’s jewels which the singer gifted to his manager.

The jewels join the auction alongside other Elvis-related memorabilia. Many items are available for hundreds of dollars, with some even with price tags in the thousands.

Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of Elvis, is helping to curate the sale.

The auction ends later this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of Jerod Thomas Bargar from court documents. The document says, "In another post-dated...
Missouri man arrested, accused of carrying gun to US Capitol during Jan. 6
generic crash
3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.
Charlotte Ward/Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County sheriff arrests escaped inmate in Bolivar, Mo.
Sharla Howard/Lebanon, Mo.
Storms knock out power across the Ozarks Thursday morning
Smashed window from vandal
Police investigating a string of vandalism in Springfield

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Intersection of Battlefield and Kansas Expressway
Springfield couple attacked in broad daylight
HOLLISTER SUB TRAINING
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies