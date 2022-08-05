Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly wrong-way crash near Branson; victim identified

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wrong-way crash in Taney County.

Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Ark., died in the crash.

Emergency personnel responded to the head-on crash Thursday just before midnight near U.S. 65 and Bear Creek Road.

Investigators say McSpadden was traveling in the wrong lane when she crashed into another vehicle. Firefighters with the Western Taney County Fire Protection District say McSpadden became trapped in the fiery wreckage. The driver of the second vehicle suffered serious injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

