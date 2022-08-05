Ozarks Tap & Pour 2022 Adds Wire Road Brewery

Daniel Posey shows you what to expect from the new season of Ozarks Tap & Pour, and the history behind Wire Road Brewery.
By Daniel Posey
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new brewery in town, and it’s joining Ozarks Tap & Pour!

Daniel Posey talked to Susan Wade from Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau about what you can expect from the 2022-2023 Ozarks Tap & Pour program.

Plus, Wire Road Brewery Co-Owner, Kary Walker, talked about joining the list of local breweries, wineries, and distilleries. Walker also shared how he and his co-founding partner crafted their visions of a perfect brewery and the history behind Battlefield’s brewery.

You can find more information about Ozarks Tap & Pour here.

Daniel Posey shows you what to expect from the new season of Ozarks Tap & Pour, and the history...
