Ozarks Tap & Pour 2022 Adds Wire Road Brewery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new brewery in town, and it’s joining Ozarks Tap & Pour!

Daniel Posey talked to Susan Wade from Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau about what you can expect from the 2022-2023 Ozarks Tap & Pour program.

Plus, Wire Road Brewery Co-Owner, Kary Walker, talked about joining the list of local breweries, wineries, and distilleries. Walker also shared how he and his co-founding partner crafted their visions of a perfect brewery and the history behind Battlefield’s brewery.

You can find more information about Ozarks Tap & Pour here.

