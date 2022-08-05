Police release new information on man terrorizing businesses in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On the morning of Tuesday, August 2, business owner Shawn Crowley received a call from his secretary. She told him that someone had damages multiple vehicles in his used car lot by throwing large rocks over the fence, shattering windshields and denting vehicles.

Crowley says the vandal did about $4,000 worth of damage, cutting profits for August.

“I feel violated.” Crowley said, “it takes a lot of money to replace that stuff and a lot of hours work.”

The man caught on security footage was the same vandal who damaged various other businesses across the street, just a rock’s throw away.

“[He] can come down here and work for me detailing cars or whatever and work off that $4,000,” Crowley said, “I know that if he’s out walking around at night, he has no job and I’m not going to get any funds from him that way, so like I said he’d have to work it off”

Witnesses say the unknown man was seen at the Kum and Go intersection of North Kansas Expressway and West College street between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. on Thursday.

In a statement from Springfield Police, officers urge businesses and residents to file a police report if they believe this man has damaged their property. You can file those reports even days after the incident either online at springfieldmo.gov, or by calling 417-864-1810.

