Police say several vehicles hit by bullets in West-Central Springfield

Shots fire call at Scenic Avenue and Lombard Street.
Shots fire call at Scenic Avenue and Lombard Street.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are trying to find the person who fired several shots Friday morning. Officers found several shell casings near the intersection of Scenic Avenue and Lombard Street just after 4-30.

Police say bullets hit several vehicles at a nearby business. Witnesses say they saw the driver of a motorcycle speed off shortly after the shots were fired.

No one was hurt.

