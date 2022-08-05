Police say several vehicles hit by bullets in West-Central Springfield
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are trying to find the person who fired several shots Friday morning. Officers found several shell casings near the intersection of Scenic Avenue and Lombard Street just after 4-30.
Police say bullets hit several vehicles at a nearby business. Witnesses say they saw the driver of a motorcycle speed off shortly after the shots were fired.
No one was hurt.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.