Springfield couple attacked in broad daylight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple reached out to KY3 for help finding a man who attacked them in broad daylight.

Jenny and Rick Keeling were on an early morning drive when they stopped at a red light on the corner of Kansas Expressway and Battlefield Road when the car in front of them stopped. The man inside ran up to the driver’s side, opened the door, struck Jenny multiple times, took their wallets, and fled west.

To make matters worse, their backyard was broken into later that night. Thieves made off with grates from their grill, a bag of charcoal, and their fire pit.

The couple was unable to give a clear description of their attacker. But from what they do remember, it was a tall, skinny man with brown shoulder-length hair wearing a yellow bandana. He was driving an SUV or crossover, but the most distinctive aspect of the attacker they remember was the black bungee cords on the back of the vehicle holding the trunk in place. Jenny and Rick’s daughter, Candie, says her parents told her an additional woman was in the car with the attacker.

The couple has lived in Springfield for most of their lives, and even though no bones were broken, their sense of safety has been shattered. “I don’t know if I’ll ever feel safe again,” Rick said, “what kind of man hits a woman?”. “I just don’t know what he got out of it,” Jenny added.

In a message to her attacker, Jenny pleads for the return of their valuables. All of their important documents were in their billfold. And Rick says it is a family heirloom.

The Springfield Police Department says the cameras at this intersection are not recorded. Police are investigating.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.