Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offers new COVID-19 vaccination
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cases of COVID-19 in Greene County declined in the last week of reporting.
The 7-day average dropped to 52 cases. This is a 29% decline. Hospitalizations remain high, with around 70 individuals hospitalized in Greene County hospitals as of August 4. Increased hospitalization rates, among other factors, put Greene County at a medium-level community impact by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.
Health experts say vaccinating against COVID-19 reduces the chance of being hospitalized with severe illness due to COVID-19 complications. To continue giving opportunities to the community to get vaccinated and be protected against COVID-19, Springfield-Greene County Health will host pop-up vaccination clinics for the week of August 8 – 12.
Individuals who receive a primary (first or second) dose or first booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Health Department clinic will receive a $50 gift card while supplies last. Second booster doses are available for immunocompromised individuals 12 and up or anyone age 50 and over at least four months after a first booster dose. Gift card incentives are not available for a second booster dose.
The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are approved for six months. Springfield-Greene County Health is currently only offering vaccinations for ages five and up. The Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine is awaiting state approval as of July 21 and may not be provided at these clinics.
Vaccination appointments are also available Monday-Friday at Westside Public Health Center (660 S. Scenic Ave.) from 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. To schedule, visit vaccine417.com or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.
For more information about the high community impact level and recommendations on how to stay safe against COVID-19, visit health.springfieldmo.gov/Coronavirus.
Monday, August 8
- Republic Recreation Center – 711 E. Miller Rd., Republic 65738, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.
- Library Center – 4653 S. Campbell Ave., from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.
Tuesday, August 9
- St. Joseph’s Parish – 1115 N. Campbell Ave., from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.
- Library Station– 2535 N. Kansas Expy., from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.
Wednesday, August 10
- Midtown Carnegie Library – 397 E. Central, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.
Friday, August 12
- Carver Middle School – 3325 W. Battlefield St., from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered. Event for children ages 5-18 only.
Saturday, August 13
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema– 4005 South Ave., from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.
