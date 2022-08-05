Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offers new COVID-19 vaccination

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cases of COVID-19 in Greene County declined in the last week of reporting.

The 7-day average dropped to 52 cases. This is a 29% decline. Hospitalizations remain high, with around 70 individuals hospitalized in Greene County hospitals as of August 4. Increased hospitalization rates, among other factors, put Greene County at a medium-level community impact by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.

Health experts say vaccinating against COVID-19 reduces the chance of being hospitalized with severe illness due to COVID-19 complications. To continue giving opportunities to the community to get vaccinated and be protected against COVID-19, Springfield-Greene County Health will host pop-up vaccination clinics for the week of August 8 – 12.

Individuals who receive a primary (first or second) dose or first booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Health Department clinic will receive a $50 gift card while supplies last. Second booster doses are available for immunocompromised individuals 12 and up or anyone age 50 and over at least four months after a first booster dose. Gift card incentives are not available for a second booster dose.

The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are approved for six months. Springfield-Greene County Health is currently only offering vaccinations for ages five and up. The Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine is awaiting state approval as of July 21 and may not be provided at these clinics.

Vaccination appointments are also available Monday-Friday at Westside Public Health Center (660 S. Scenic Ave.) from 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. To schedule, visit vaccine417.com or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

For more information about the high community impact level and recommendations on how to stay safe against COVID-19, visit health.springfieldmo.gov/Coronavirus.

Monday, August 8

Republic Recreation Center – 711 E. Miller Rd., Republic 65738, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Library Center – 4653 S. Campbell Ave., from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Tuesday, August 9

St. Joseph’s Parish – 1115 N. Campbell Ave., from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Library Station– 2535 N. Kansas Expy., from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Wednesday, August 10

Midtown Carnegie Library – 397 E. Central, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Friday, August 12

Carver Middle School – 3325 W. Battlefield St., from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered. Event for children ages 5-18 only.

Saturday, August 13

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema– 4005 South Ave., from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

