Three teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.

JERICO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three teenagers Thursday afternoon. According to the patrol, a car driven by Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., became airborne after it topped a hill on Highway B. The car then ran off the road and overturned.

Palmer, Logan Meerkatz, 18, of Cleveland, Mo., and Ryan Chick, 18, of Cabool were thrown from the car, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Bradley Kidwell, 18, of Cabool was flown to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger was also taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The patrol says Kidwell was the only one wearing a seatbelt.

