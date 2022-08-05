Three teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERICO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three teenagers Thursday afternoon. According to the patrol, a car driven by Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., became airborne after it topped a hill on Highway B. The car then ran off the road and overturned.

Palmer, Logan Meerkatz, 18, of Cleveland, Mo., and Ryan Chick, 18, of Cabool were thrown from the car, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Bradley Kidwell, 18, of Cabool was flown to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger was also taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The patrol says Kidwell was the only one wearing a seatbelt.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of Jerod Thomas Bargar from court documents. The document says, "In another post-dated...
Missouri man arrested, accused of carrying gun to US Capitol during Jan. 6
Sharla Howard/Lebanon, Mo.
Storms knock out power across the Ozarks Thursday morning
Smashed window from vandal
Police investigating a string of vandalism in Springfield
Charlotte Ward/Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County sheriff arrests escaped inmate in Bolivar, Mo.
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence

Latest News

Driver killed in a crash near Lebanon, Mo.
School supplies can be expensive, and if you need to save a few dollars, you might want to do...
What you need to know about the tax-free weekend in Arkansas, Missouri
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates with third base coach Vance Wilson after hitting...
Perez’s 3-run homer in 7th lifts Royals over Red Sox
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jose Quintana throws during the first inning in the second...
Quintana wins in St. Louis debut, Cardinals sweep DH vs Cubs