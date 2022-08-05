Troopers arrest man wanted for kidnapping a juvenile in Texas County

Darryl F. Harris, 39, of Hartshorn, Mo., faces attempted stealing by physically taking and...
Darryl F. Harris, 39, of Hartshorn, Mo., faces attempted stealing by physically taking and third-degree kidnapping charges.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - Troopers arrested a man wanted for the attempted kidnapping of a juvenile in Texas County.

Darryl F. Harris, 39, of Hartshorn, Mo., faces attempted stealing by physically taking and third-degree kidnapping charges.

Investigations say Harris approached the juvenile, asking him to trade $40 for $20. They say the kid offered a handshake, and that is when Harris grabbed him. Another juvenile helped them escape the kidnapping. Troopers later arrested Harris at the same scene.

A judge set the bond for Harris at $150,000.

