Troopers arrest man wanted for kidnapping a juvenile in Texas County

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - Troopers arrested a man wanted for the attempted kidnapping of a juvenile in Texas County.

Darryl F. Harris, 39, of Hartshorn, Mo., faces attempted stealing by physically taking and third-degree kidnapping charges.

Investigations say Harris approached the juvenile, asking him to trade $40 for $20. They say the kid offered a handshake, and that is when Harris grabbed him. Another juvenile helped them escape the kidnapping. Troopers later arrested Harris at the same scene.

A judge set the bond for Harris at $150,000.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.