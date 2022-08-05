Troopers arrest man wanted for kidnapping a juvenile in Texas County
Aug. 5, 2022
HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - Troopers arrested a man wanted for the attempted kidnapping of a juvenile in Texas County.
Darryl F. Harris, 39, of Hartshorn, Mo., faces attempted stealing by physically taking and third-degree kidnapping charges.
Investigations say Harris approached the juvenile, asking him to trade $40 for $20. They say the kid offered a handshake, and that is when Harris grabbed him. Another juvenile helped them escape the kidnapping. Troopers later arrested Harris at the same scene.
A judge set the bond for Harris at $150,000.
