5th abortion clinic opened in Kansas in lead up to vote

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas in the lead-up to a decisive statewide vote in favor of protecting abortion access.

The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works but opened with little notice this summer as neighboring Missouri banned nearly all abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Other nearby states took similar actions.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reported Friday that Emily Wales, president, and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, highlighted the clinic while discussing abortion access in a conference call this week.

