Choco Taco may make a return, Klondike says

(CNN, WTTG, NBC, CBS, TWITTER, @CARISSAPROKOP_, TIKTOK, @TONYNODIMES, TIKTOK, @BADTASTIC, TIKTOK, @SLOBBYDIGITAL, TIKTOK, @JOHNBLUERIGGS, COMEDY CENTRAL)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Choco Taco may yet get a second life.

Klondike says an outpouring of support for the product has made them “reconsider our long-term plans.”

It was a few weeks ago the ice cream novelty-maker shook social media when it announced the Choco Taco would be discontinued.

They said the reason for the discontinuation was “a result of complex production challenges” amid the pandemic.

Klondike’s announcement upset many on Twitter.

Even U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat chimed in to jokingly announce he would push to invoke the Defense Production Act to “mandate” Choco Taco production.

Klondike in a statement says a plan to bring it back is in the works, although “it may take some time.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Western Taney Fire Protection District
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly wrong-way crash near Branson; victim identified
generic crash
3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.
Intersection of Battlefield and Kansas Expressway
Police investigating attack on couple in Springfield
Smashed window from vandal
Police release new information on man terrorizing businesses in Springfield
Shots fire call at Scenic Avenue and Lombard Street.
Police say several vehicles hit by bullets in West-Central Springfield

Latest News

Park Day Reunion returns to Springfield after a two-year break
Park Day Reunion returns to Springfield after a two-year break
Park Day Reunion returns to Springfield after a two-year break
Park Day Reunion returns to Springfield after a two-year break
Park Day Reunion returns to Springfield after a two-year break
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5,...
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems’ drug price controls