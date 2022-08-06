CoxHealth reopens emergency room at Cox North after flooding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth reopened its emergency room at Cox North after flooding temporarily closed it Friday evening.

The heavy rain flooded some patient rooms in the emergency department of the facility on North Jefferson.

Crews worked quickly to clean up the mess. The staff provided care to walk-in patients. Paramedics rerouted ambulances to Cox South Hospital.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.