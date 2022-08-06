FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot & humid again for your Sunday

Good Saturday evening, everyone. It was hot and humid across the Ozarks once again today. Like yesterday, the heat and humidity resulted in some isolated showers and t-storms in a few spots while most of us stayed dry under heat advisories. For Sunday, the Missouri Ozarks will have to deal with the heat advisories again from noon on your Sunday until 9 o’clock Sunday night.

Heat advisories will go back into action for Sunday afternoon and evening. (KY3)

Looking down the road, though, we’ll get a break from the heat as our next front to the northwest looks to pay us a visit by the early part of the new work week.

Here's our next front with additional rain chances on the way early next week (KY3)

Until it does, plan on a warm night and another hot and humid Sunday. After lows drop back into the middle 70s under mostly clear skies by sunrise, we’ll see temperatures top out in the lower to middle 90s across the Ozarks. Any widely scattered rain and t-storm chances will be confined to the eastern Ozarks during the day before they fall apart by sunset.

Hot & humid conditions again for Sunday that could result in scattered t-storms in the eastern Ozarks. (KY3)

As for the feels like numbers, the Missouri Ozarks will range between 96 and 105 during the afternoon on Sunday. Even if northern Arkansas can get through the day without heat advisories, it will feel hotter with the humidity as well.

With hot temperatures and the humidity back up there, plan on heat indices between 95 and 105 for your Sunday. (KY3)

Look at Monday, though. Another mild start with lower to middle 70s across the Ozarks. However, the clouds will increase and so will the rain chances during the morning and at times during the day on Monday. That will keep us in the upper 80s to lower 90s on Monday.

Our next front will bring more clouds and better rain chances our way on Monday. (KY3)

That’s the front that will hang around and keep those scattered showers & t-storms around through Wednesday.

The front and disturbances upstairs will keep rain chances around Monday through Wednesday (KY3)

That will also keep highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s through Wednesday. Hopefully, the rain potential can play out with accumulating rain between a quarter of an inch to an inch on average.

With our next system Monday through Wednesday, we'll take any rain chances that can come our way. (KY3)

We could certainly have some locally heavier spots before the rain chances clear out. Once the system leaves and the ridge starts to build back in, we’ll dry out and turn hot and humid again by the end of the week with highs back in the middle 90s.

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.