Natural gas line leak closed Republic, Mo. Walmart for a short time on Saturday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Walmart in Republic closed for a short time Saturday morning after a natural gas line leak.

Firefighters responded to the store on U.S. 60 around 7 a.m.

Republic Fire Chief Duane Compton says an employee bumped a natural gas line in the lawn and garden center with a scissors lift. It took a few minutes to turn off the line.

Walmart evacuated the store until crews could fix it. The store reopened around 8 a.m. The employee did not suffer any injuries.

