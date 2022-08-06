Authorities reveal the identity of a suspicious package at Springfield-Branson National Airport

Springfield-Branson National Airport photo
Springfield-Branson National Airport photo (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The investigation into a suspicious package at the Springfield-Branson National Airport delayed three flights Saturday morning.

Police determined the suspicious package was a ‘urine warmer.’ Investigators say under the x-ray machine, it looked similar to a bomb. The urine warmer kit is identical to a flask, helping keep the urine warm for passing a drug test.

Airport official Kent Boyd says the investigation into the device closed one checkpoint of TSA for about an hour. The airport delayed the three flights because of passengers waiting to go through security.

Boyd says the airport was never closed or placed on lockdown.

