Authorities reveal the identity of a suspicious package at Springfield-Branson National Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The investigation into a suspicious package at the Springfield-Branson National Airport delayed three flights Saturday morning.

Police determined the suspicious package was a ‘urine warmer.’ Investigators say under the x-ray machine, it looked similar to a bomb. The urine warmer kit is identical to a flask, helping keep the urine warm for passing a drug test.

Airport official Kent Boyd says the investigation into the device closed one checkpoint of TSA for about an hour. The airport delayed the three flights because of passengers waiting to go through security.

Boyd says the airport was never closed or placed on lockdown.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.