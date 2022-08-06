Police say Oklahoma City man killed his 3 children, himself

Capt. Michelle Henderson says the bodies of the four were found in a vehicle in a northwest...
Capt. Michelle Henderson says the bodies of the four were found in a vehicle in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma City man fatally shot his three young children then shot and killed himself early Saturday, according to police.

A person jogging or walking called police after spotting the four bodies in a vehicle in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, said Capt. Michelle Henderson.

Henderson said the man and the children did not live in the neighborhood where they were found, but that they had lived nearby.

Henderson said police had been searching for a man and his sons since shortly before 4:30 a.m. after learning that he had taken the children and made “concerning statements” about their well-being.

The names and ages of the four were not released, although Henderson said the children were each younger than 7. Whether the children were boys or girls was also not being immediately released, Henderson said.

“This weekend, we’re releasing very little information,” and more details are expected to be provided Monday, Henderson said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Western Taney Fire Protection District
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly wrong-way crash near Branson; victim identified
generic crash
3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.
Intersection of Battlefield and Kansas Expressway
Police investigating attack on couple in Springfield
Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.
Reports: Actress Anne Heche critical after crashing car into house, starting fire
Smashed window from vandal
Police release new information on man terrorizing businesses in Springfield

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 11,050+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 850+ new cases
The Cass County Sheriff's Office reports it is investigating a case of animal cruelty with the...
‘Inhuman and barbaric’: 2 missing dogs found tied up, shot in the head
Lightning struck a large oil storage tank on Friday evening in Matanzas, Cuba, causing a huge...
17 missing, dozens hurt as fire rages in Cuban oil tank farm
The Cass County Sheriff's Office reports it is investigating a case of animal cruelty with the...
Cass County Sheriff's Office investigating missing dogs death