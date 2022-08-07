Bullfighter injured at Ozark Empire Fair event Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bullfighter suffered injuries during Friday night’s Extreme Freestyle Bullfighting event at the Ozark Empire Fair.

The bull hit the fighter several different times. Fair officials say he suffered a broken leg but otherwise is doing okay.

Fair officials did not release the name of the bullfighter.

