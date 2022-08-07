Bullfighter injured at Ozark Empire Fair event Friday
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bullfighter suffered injuries during Friday night’s Extreme Freestyle Bullfighting event at the Ozark Empire Fair.
The bull hit the fighter several different times. Fair officials say he suffered a broken leg but otherwise is doing okay.
Fair officials did not release the name of the bullfighter.
