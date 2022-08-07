FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances start picking up early this week

Good Sunday evening, everyone. We had another hot and humid day across the Ozarks to wrap up the weekend. While most spots stayed dry along and west of US 65 and north of I-44, some in the eastern Ozarks saw scattered rain and t-storms this afternoon and early evening. It was heavy enough in parts of Phelps and Dent Counties that flash flood warnings were out this evening. Rain between 1 and 3 inches within a few hours led to a couple county roads north and northwest of Salem became covered with water from Horse Creek and Hyer Branch. While the rain has calmed down to start the night out, our next front is sitting just to our north and northwest.

After sitting to our north this weekend, our next front is ready to bring a little cool down and some rain chances our way. (KY3)

That’s finally going to start heading in since the upper-level ridge is sliding back just enough to our west. The approaching front will bring additional clouds our way by the time we get Monday morning started. Plus, we could see additional showers & t-storms by the start of the AM drive. Lows will drop into the middle 70s.

Our approaching front will bring cloud cover and additional rain chances back in Monday morning. (KY3)

Heading through the rest of the day, scattered showers and t-storms will be around in periods with skies bouncing between partly sunny and mostly cloudy. Worst case scenario, enough dry time could push some spots into the lower 90s. Otherwise, the rain chances will keep highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

With the clouds and rain chances Monday, that will keep highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. (KY3)

Heading through Monday night and into Tuesday, the rain and t-storm chances want to stick with us.

With the front still around Tuesday, we'll hold on to scattered rain and t-storms. (KY3)

Once that drops lows back into the lower 70s, the clouds and rain chances will only let us climb into the middle 80s for highs on Tuesday. The upper-level setup shows the rain chances sticking with us through Wednesday morning to keep highs mainly in the 80s. In terms of how much rain we could see with this system, the totals could add up to a range between a quarter of an inch to three-quarters of an inch on average. Any areas that get heavier pockets of rain could see locally higher amounts before the rain chances start to taper off on Wednesday.

With our next system bringing rain chances Monday through Wednesday, we have another shot across the Ozarks for accumulating rainfall.

Once the system leaves us, the ridge will start to send some heat back our way to send us back into the middle 90s across the Ozarks on Thursday.

After our storm system lifts out on Thursday, the returning ridge will dry us out and bring the heat back in. (KY3)

Note how the ridge wants to stay centered to our west with the northerly and northwesterly flow aloft through the weekend.

The positioning of the ridge by next Sunday could keep us hot and allow for isolated t-storm chances early next week. (KY3)

While this may keep us generally dry with highs in the 90s for the coming weekend, any waves that can come on in could bring us a random shower on Friday and perhaps another shot of isolated t-storms next Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.