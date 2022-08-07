Man accused of stealing vehicles in Arizona and Arkansas

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing five vehicles, a trailer and a forklift in Arizona and Arkansas, according to authorities.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 37-year-old Brandon A. Jones has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of five counts of theft of means of transportation and one count of theft of controlled property after a months-long investigation.

DPS officials said two homes were searched after task force detectives saw Jones allegedly driving and transporting the stolen vehicles and trailer between properties in south Phoenix.

A pickup truck and two SUVs reported stolen in Arkansas were recovered along with a flatbed and forklift reported stolen in Phoenix and two SUVs reported stolen in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa, DPS officials said.

It was unclear Sunday if Jones has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

