Motorcycle crashes rising in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri ranks as the No. 7 state in the nation for motorcycle mortality.

According to the National Highway Safety Administration, motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than a car driver. And they are four times more likely to be injured. Additionally, only 45% of riders regularly wear their helmets in Missouri.

David Hardy knows about the dark side of the motorcycle all too well. He was in a crash in 2011. He lost his leg and some use of his right arm. He says from first-hand experience that safety is no laughing matter. He says he was driving a dark road on a warm August night when suddenly a car pulled in front of him.

“He clobbered me, I ragdoll rolled in a ditch on the north side, I ended up 8 ft down from the pavement,” Hardy said.

He sustained 32 Fractures below the knee, permanent damage to his right arm, and a punctured lung.

Here are five ways authorities tell KY3 you can be safer on the roads, whether driving on two wheels or four.

1. Always maintain awareness of your surroundings. Motorcycles are small and easily missed when doing quick checks when merging on the highway or pulling into an intersection

2. Always keep your lights on at night. And for motorcycles, keep lights on during the day. It makes it much easier to spot you

3. Always drive at a safe speed where you can quickly stop if you suspect an accident might happen, and never weave between vehicles

4. Maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. Remember, the faster you’re going, the more space you should have between vehicles

5. Make sure to use turn signals and double and triple check blind spots

